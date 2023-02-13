PRESS RELEASE: Steele Shippy Joins St. Louis-based KNOWiNK as Chief Growth Officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo – St. Louis-based election technology firm, KNOWiNK, has added Steele Shippy as chief growth officer. Shippy is the former communications director for Missouri Governor Mike Parson and managed Parson’s successful re-election campaign in 2020. He has also served as former Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz’s chief of staff. Before that, he served as Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcorft’s deputy chief of staff. Founded in 2011, KNOWiNK is one of the most successful tech startups in Missouri and now serves more than 50 percent of registered voters in the U.S. with its innovative Poll Pad technology. In 2021, the St. Louis Business Journal named KNOWiNK the fastest-growing private business in the region.

“Steele combines excellent communication skills with a deep knowledge of government and public policy,” noted KNOWiNK CEO & Founder Scott Leiendecker. “His extensive experience and proven track record are ideal to play a pivotal role helping KNOWiNK continue to be the nation's leading provider of secure and innovative election solutions.”

Shippy comes to KNOWiNK from Victory Enterprises for which he served as senior campaign consultant. Shippy earned a political science and government degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

KNOWiNK’s national voting check-in/registration technology solutions currently serves more than 1,500 election authorities in 37 states and Washington, D.C., accounting for more than 50 percent of registered voters in the U.S. “What’s exciting about KNOWiNK is its consistent track record of innovation and the fact that it is a Missouri-based company, founded and operated by former election officials, that manufactures its best-in-class products all Made in America,” said Shippy.

KNOWiNK’s Poll Pad technology facilitates quick, digital voter check-in and verification on election days, improving the election experience for voters and those managing elections. In addition to Poll Pad®, the firm’s technology platforms include:

TotalVote® Voter Registration System, currently used to help streamline the voter

registration process for state and county election officials.

registration process for state and county election officials. ePulse, which facilitates election management by allowing administrators to monitor

elections in real-time;

elections in real-time; iTrack, which tracks election inventory equipment;

Election Night Reporting (ENR) Live, which provides election day reporting; and

Poll Print, which facilitates the accurate processing of early voting.

Learn more at www.KNOWiNK.com.