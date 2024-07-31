Press Release: The truth of the dark money campaign

Out of state dark money is polluting Missouri’s governor race and funding false attacks against Republican candidate Mike Kehoe according to three state lawmakers. During the 2024 legislative session, Sen. Justin Brown (R-Rolla) and Rep. Tara Peters (R-Rolla) sponsored Senate Bill 751 which protects against limitations pharmaceutical companies were arbitrarily placing on local contract pharmacies through the federal 340B Discount Drug Pricing program. Senate Floor Leader Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) navigated the measure, which also helps rural hospitals remain open to provide life-sustaining care to rural Missourians. O’Laughlin, Brown and Peters say those pharmaceutical companies are now funding similar false attacks to benefit candidate Jay Ashcroft at the expense of Missourians’ access to discounted, lifesaving medications and care close to home.

“Jay Ashcroft accepting more than $2.5 million in campaign ads from big pharmaceutical companies tells me that Jay supports abortion drugmakers over rural Missourians and our health care,” said O’Laughlin. “Mike Kehoe, as Lt. Governor, had no vote or input on the bill which passed by wide margins in the House and Senate. Mike Kehoe – unlike Jay – does have a long history of supporting health care in rural areas so our loved ones can receive care close to home when they have health emergencies.”

Ashcroft’s most recent ad campaign against Lt. Gov. Kehoe is financed by Stand For Us

PAC, a federal dark money political action committee (PAC) closely aligned with the interests of the global pharmaceutical industry (routinely referred to as Big Pharma). Big Pharma has spent significant money fighting Missouri Hospital Association-backed legislation to protect the 340B program, which provides discounted drugs for Missourians and is a major source of revenue for rural hospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers. Since the bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support and is slated to take effect Aug. 28, drug makers have doubled down on their efforts to protect their profits at the expense of Missouri citizens and local businesses.

Stand For Us PAC does not disclose its funding sources but the lawmakers say the federal

PAC is clearly associated with the drug companies – the same companies who have been pushing the U.S. Government to reverse course on expanding the use of their abortion drugs and have made huge profits on the COVID vaccine and other drugs while local health care providers and pharmacies are struggling to survive.

“It certainly appears Jay Ashcroft is willing to trade the health of his constituents and health care providers’ ability to care for their patients for millions in campaign cash,” said Peters. “Jay claims to be pro-life, but in opposing this important drug discount program he aligns himself with big pharmaceutical companies who are pushing the government to reinstate use of their abortion pills. It is disappointing Jay Ashcroft appears to be putting profits over people.”

The lawmakers also say it is easy to follow the money. Stand For Us PAC has produced several ads spreading Big Pharma’s lies about the 340B program. On Friday, July 19, Ashcroft posted on the social media platform X a statement calling for the repeal of the 340B program. The following Monday, July 22, Stand for Us PAC placed $1 million in ads promoting Ashcroft. Days later, Stand For Us PAC added another $1,500,000 to support Ashcroft’s campaign.

“Jay Ashcroft should be ashamed of himself for aligning with Big Pharma who push for more abortion drugs while opposing expanded discounted drugs for our constituents,” said Brown. “We need a governor who can look beyond the lies of drug makers and recognize 340B is a vital program for rural Missouri. Missourians will reject failed candidates like Jay who are willing to throw senior citizens under the bus for $2.5 million in last-minute campaign cash.”