This Week in the #MOGOV Week 8: Trump drops endorsements

Former President Donald Trump announced this weekend his endorsement for the Missouri Governor’s race. The only catch is that not only did Trump endorse one candidate, he endorsed all three, Ashcroft, Kehoe, and Eigel. To his supporters on Truth Social, Trump declared, “I can’t hurt two of them by Endorsing one so, therefore, I’m going to Endorse, for Governor of the Great State of Missouri, Jay Ashcroft, Mike Kehoe, and Bill Eigel.”

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe continued his historic fundraising with over $800,000 in donations this week. In other news, Kehoe’s bus is still running in the closing weeks of the campaign. Kehoe stopped in Kansas City, Sheridan, Macon, St. Louis, and St. Joseph. You can watch Kehoe’s full speech in Sheridan here. The Lt. Governor also received an endorsement from Missouri Representative Mark Alford. “Missouri needs a conservative Governor who can work with President Trump to secure our border, secure our economy, and secure our neighborhoods and streets,” said Alford.

In other endorsements Senator Bill Eigel also received an endorsement from Florida Representative Matt Gaetz. “Vote for Bill to begin the largest deportation in American History,” said Gaetz. Eigel has released a new ad, in which he has a Spanish translator on, talking about his plan to deport illegal immigrants. Eigel also attended a debate on KSDK with his opponent Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. You can watch the Senator’s opening remarks here. Bill Eigel coined Ashcroft a new name, “Zuckerbucks”. He also attended the #F150CampaignTour, where host of This Week in Missouri Politics Scott Faughn discussed Eigel’s campaign.

Eigel also spoke to supporters right here in Jefferson City, you can watch his full speech and Q&A here. The Eigel train has been to Sikeston, Kennett, Ironton, Farmington, Pilot Grove, and Jefferson City.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft received not only former President Trump’s endorsement, but also his former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell. Ashcroft continues to campaign, this week visiting Pike County, St. Louis, St. Genevieve, and Cooper County. A new ad released, in support of Ashcroft from Missouri Veterans. Ashcroft also met Trump’s VP pick, J.D Vance in St.Louis.

Contributions over $5,000 This Week:

Kehoe: $855,085

Ashcroft: $70,000

Eigel: $432,500

American Dream PAC (Kehoe)

Rex Sinquefield: $250,000

Herzog Railroad Services: $250,000

DDI Media: $30,085

Das Nobel 9: $10,000

Matt Mills: $25,000

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund: $20,000

Continental Investment LLC: $50,000

Atkins Since: $10,000

David Winton: $25,000

Robert Brinkmann: $100,000

I.U.O.E. Local: $10,000

Rory Gates: $75,000

Committee for Liberty (Ashcroft)

Hamilton Corporation: $10,000

Janet Ashcroft: $50,000

Carol Carnes: $10,000

Believe in Life and Liberty (BILL) PAC

Joan Langenberg: $50,000

Simmons Hanly Conroy: $10,000

The Simon Law Firm: $10,000

Richard Pogue: $10,000

The Revitalization Project: $42,500

Citizens For Justice: $20,000

Trial Lawyers for Justice: $100,000

Jean Baue: $10,000

Gail Griswold: $25,000

DM Law Kansas City LLC: $25,000

Langdon and Emison LLC: $25,000

Advanced Injury Care LLC: $10,000

The Revitalization Project: $95,000