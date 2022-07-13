Press release: Tony Luetkemeyer Receives Missouri Farm Bureau State PAC Endorsement for District 34

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – – Missouri Farm Bureau’s State Political Action Committee has voted to endorse Tony Luetkemeyer for reelection in Missouri’s 34th State Senate District.

“Senator Luetkemeyer established his credibility early in his first term, and he showed that he stands for the people of Missouri,” said Tim Gach, Buchanan County President. “He grew up around agriculture and understands the daily battles that farmers and ranchers face. We look forward to working with him for the next four years.”

The 34th State Senate District covers both Platte and western Buchanan counties. Trustees reviewed Senator Luetkemeyer’s voting record prior to approving his endorsement.