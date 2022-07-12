Trudy Busch Valentine announces new endorsements from statewide leaders and organizations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today, nurse and fourth-generation Missourian Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign for U.S. Senate announced over a dozen more endorsements from statewide labor unions, Democratic clubs, and former and current elected officials. Endorsers include the Missouri State Council of Firefighters, Missouri-Kansas-Nebraska Conference of Teamsters, Former House Minority Leader and State Senator Jake Hummel, Former Mayor of Kansas City Sly James, and Former Missouri State Senate President Pro Tem Bill McKenna.
“Trudy embraces the spirit of a public servant through and through,” said Missouri State Council of Firefighters President Demetris Alfred. “She knows what it means to be of service to others. We trust her in the Senate to advocate for our members and support policies that put Missourians first.” “Trudy is the voice in the U.S. Senate that we need,” said former Kansas City Mayor Sly James. “Her strong values and commitment to service will be a credit to Missouri.”
“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsements of so many Missourian leaders and organizations,” said Trudy Busch Valentine. “All across Missouri, it’s clear that our state is ready for a new kind of politics–one that puts division and vitriol aside and puts the people of Missouri first. In the Senate, I’ll be focused on delivering real results and advocating for a Missouri that works for all of us.”
Partial list of Trudy Busch Valentine for U.S. Senate endorsers includes:
Florissant Township Open Democratic Club
Freedom Incorporated
International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Ironworkers Union Local 396
Lee’s Summit Democrats
Missouri-Kansas-Nebraska Conference of Teamsters
Missouri State Council of Firefighters
St. Louis City 11th Ward Democrats
St. Louis City 12th Ward Democrats
St. Louis City 13th Ward Democrats
St. Louis City 16th Ward Democrats
St. Louis City 28th Ward Regular Democratic Club
Teamsters Local 6, St. Louis—Brewers
Teamsters Local 41, Kansas City—Freight
Teamsters Local 245, Springfield—Freight, Soda
Teamsters Local 541, Kansas City—Heavy Construction
Teamsters Local 600, St. Louis—Freight, Waterways
Teamsters Local 604, St. Louis—Car Haul
Teamsters Local 610, St. Louis—Public Employees, School Bus Operators, Firefighters
Teamsters Local 618, St. Louis—Automotive Industry, Pilots
Teamsters Local 682, St. Louis—Heavy Construction
Teamsters Local 688, St. Louis—Small Parcel
Teamsters Local 823, Joplin—Freight
Teamsters Local 833, Jefferson City—Beer, Milk, School Bus
Teamsters Local 838, Kansas City—Public Employees, School Bus Operators
Teamsters Local 955, Kansas City—Freight, School Bus Operators
UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562
United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of
the United States (UA)
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655
State Representative Marlon Anderson
State Senator Lauren Arthur
State Representative Ashley Aune
Mayor Yolanda Austin
State Representative Donna Baringer
State Representative Jerome Barnes
State Senator Doug Beck
State Representative Ingrid Burnett
State Representative Steve Butz
Former Senator Jean Carnahan
Congressman Emanuel Cleaver
Former St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley
Florissant Democratic Committeewoman Elizabeth Dorsey
Former Congressman Dick Gephardt
St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green
Former Governor Bob Holden
St. Louis City 14th Ward Alderwoman Carol Howard
Former House Minority Leader and State Senator Jake Hummel
State Representative Keri Ingle
Former Mayor of Kansas City Sly James
Former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson
State Representative Ian Mackey
State Representative Tracy McCreery
Former Saint Louis City Alderwoman Sarah Martin
Former Missouri State Senate President Pro Tem Bill McKenna
State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern
St. Louis City 16th Ward Alderman Tom Oldenburg
State Senator Greg Razer
Former Webster Groves Superintendent Dr. Sarah Riss
State Representative Wes Rogers
Former Mayor of Columbia Brian Treece
State Senator Jill Schupp
Former State Senator Scott Sifton
Former Mayor Francis Slay
State Senator Barbara Washington
Florissant Democratic Committeeman Shaun Weiler
Jackson County 2nd District At-Large Legislator Crystal Williams
State Representative Yolanda Young
Trudy Busch Valentine is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt. Trudy is a fourth-generation Missourian, mother, grandmother, nurse, and advocate for children’s causes. Trudy serves on a nursing board and multiple charitable organizations that focus on children’s issues. Now Trudy is running to put politics aside, stand up for all the families who are just barely getting by, and put Missourians first.