Trudy Busch Valentine announces new endorsements from statewide leaders and organizations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today, nurse and fourth-generation Missourian Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign for U.S. Senate announced over a dozen more endorsements from statewide labor unions, Democratic clubs, and former and current elected officials. Endorsers include the Missouri State Council of Firefighters, Missouri-Kansas-Nebraska Conference of Teamsters, Former House Minority Leader and State Senator Jake Hummel, Former Mayor of Kansas City Sly James, and Former Missouri State Senate President Pro Tem Bill McKenna.

“Trudy embraces the spirit of a public servant through and through,” said Missouri State Council of Firefighters President Demetris Alfred. “She knows what it means to be of service to others. We trust her in the Senate to advocate for our members and support policies that put Missourians first.” “Trudy is the voice in the U.S. Senate that we need,” said former Kansas City Mayor Sly James. “Her strong values and commitment to service will be a credit to Missouri.”

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsements of so many Missourian leaders and organizations,” said Trudy Busch Valentine. “All across Missouri, it’s clear that our state is ready for a new kind of politics–one that puts division and vitriol aside and puts the people of Missouri first. In the Senate, I’ll be focused on delivering real results and advocating for a Missouri that works for all of us.”

Partial list of Trudy Busch Valentine for U.S. Senate endorsers includes:

Florissant Township Open Democratic Club

Freedom Incorporated

International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Ironworkers Union Local 396

Lee’s Summit Democrats

Missouri-Kansas-Nebraska Conference of Teamsters

Missouri State Council of Firefighters

St. Louis City 11th Ward Democrats

St. Louis City 12th Ward Democrats

St. Louis City 13th Ward Democrats

St. Louis City 16th Ward Democrats

St. Louis City 28th Ward Regular Democratic Club

Teamsters Local 6, St. Louis—Brewers

Teamsters Local 41, Kansas City—Freight

Teamsters Local 245, Springfield—Freight, Soda

Teamsters Local 541, Kansas City—Heavy Construction

Teamsters Local 600, St. Louis—Freight, Waterways

Teamsters Local 604, St. Louis—Car Haul

Teamsters Local 610, St. Louis—Public Employees, School Bus Operators, Firefighters

Teamsters Local 618, St. Louis—Automotive Industry, Pilots

Teamsters Local 682, St. Louis—Heavy Construction

Teamsters Local 688, St. Louis—Small Parcel

Teamsters Local 823, Joplin—Freight

Teamsters Local 833, Jefferson City—Beer, Milk, School Bus

Teamsters Local 838, Kansas City—Public Employees, School Bus Operators

Teamsters Local 955, Kansas City—Freight, School Bus Operators

UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562

United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of

the United States (UA)

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655

State Representative Marlon Anderson

State Senator Lauren Arthur

State Representative Ashley Aune

Mayor Yolanda Austin

State Representative Donna Baringer

State Representative Jerome Barnes

State Senator Doug Beck

State Representative Ingrid Burnett

State Representative Steve Butz

Former Senator Jean Carnahan

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver

Former St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley

Florissant Democratic Committeewoman Elizabeth Dorsey

Former Congressman Dick Gephardt

St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green

Former Governor Bob Holden

St. Louis City 14th Ward Alderwoman Carol Howard

Former House Minority Leader and State Senator Jake Hummel

State Representative Keri Ingle

Former Mayor of Kansas City Sly James

Former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson

State Representative Ian Mackey

State Representative Tracy McCreery

Former Saint Louis City Alderwoman Sarah Martin

Former Missouri State Senate President Pro Tem Bill McKenna

State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern

St. Louis City 16th Ward Alderman Tom Oldenburg

State Senator Greg Razer

Former Webster Groves Superintendent Dr. Sarah Riss

State Representative Wes Rogers

Former Mayor of Columbia Brian Treece

State Senator Jill Schupp

Former State Senator Scott Sifton

Former Mayor Francis Slay

State Senator Barbara Washington

Florissant Democratic Committeeman Shaun Weiler

Jackson County 2nd District At-Large Legislator Crystal Williams

State Representative Yolanda Young

Trudy Busch Valentine is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt. Trudy is a fourth-generation Missourian, mother, grandmother, nurse, and advocate for children’s causes. Trudy serves on a nursing board and multiple charitable organizations that focus on children’s issues. Now Trudy is running to put politics aside, stand up for all the families who are just barely getting by, and put Missourians first.