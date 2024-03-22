Press Release: Veteran and Entrepreneur Scott Miller Announces Candidacy for State Representative in St. Charles County

Scott Miller, a respected business owner, Army veteran, and advocate for education and economic development, has announced his candidacy for State Representative in St. Charles County. With a proven track record of leadership and a commitment to community service, Miller aims to bring his business expertise and commitment to service to the state legislature.

Miller is a graduate of Pattonville High School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), a Master of Telecommunications Management from Washington University, as well as an MBA and a Master of Science in Strategic Management from Indiana University.

As the owner of EadsCo Cleaning since 2013 and Meat Your Kitchen since 2022, Miller understands the challenges and opportunities facing small businesses in the region. He is committed to eliminating unnecessary government red tape and regulations keeping small businesses from starting and growing in St. Charles. Miller is active in the Cottleville Chamber of Commerce and committed to fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship in the community. “As a small business owner and advocate for economic development, I understand firsthand the vital role that job creation and entrepreneurship play in driving our economy forward,” Miller said. “I am committed to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive, creating opportunities for prosperity and growth for all residents of St. Charles County.”

Miller is a strong advocate for school choice to empower parents and ensure that every child receives the quality education they deserve. He emphasizes the importance of improved curricula to prepare students for success in the trades, in college, and beyond. Miller also highlighted his commitment to conservative principles such as election integrity, the right to bear arms, respect for property rights, and limited taxes. He aims to promote policies that strengthen communities and uphold the values that Missourians hold dear. “I am dedicated to defending the values that make our community and our state strong,”

Miller said. “From promoting fiscal responsibility and limited government to protecting individual freedoms and upholding the rule of law, I will tirelessly champion the conservative ideals that are the foundation of our way of life. Together, we can ensure a brighter future for Missouri built on the principles of liberty, opportunity, and personal responsibility.”