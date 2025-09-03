Press Release: Veteran Paul Gatewood announces candidacy for Missouri House

ST. JOSEPH, MO — Marine Corps. Veteran Paul Gatewood has declared his candidacy for state representative. A conservative, he will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026 in an effort to succeed term-limited Rep. Falkner.

“Politics was never in the forecast for me. However, I am increasingly concerned about what kind of future my children and grandchildren are inheriting,” stated Gatewood. “I want to ensure that Missouri remains a place of opportunity and prosperity under the guidance of traditional American values.”

As the current Evidence Unit Manager for the St. Joseph Police Department, Gatewood is familiar with the struggles that come with fighting modern crime. He stands staunchly opposed to any efforts to ‘defund the police,’ and will work hard to ensure police departments and sheriffs’ offices across the state are equipped to enforce law and order.

Gatewood is also hopeful he can work to increase support for military service members and veterans here in Missouri. He also takes seriously the pledge of allegiance that comes with a career in the armed forces.

“My oath to defend the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic is a lifelong promise. As your next state representative, I will uphold our constitutional rights in the Missouri Capitol and never allow our liberties to be quashed in the name of ‘progress’ or ‘safety.’ St. Joseph deserves leadership that won’t cower to cancel culture or special interests.”

Policy priorities for Gatewood include defending blue collar workers and union members, protecting innocent life, and increasing economic opportunities for the next generation in St. Joseph.

Locally, the name Paul Gatewood is synonymous with volunteerism: from coaching Little League baseball and softball to chairing the Joint Veterans Committee to serving on the St. Joseph Museums Board, his involvement in St. Joseph’s community is unmatched.

“Being involved in local activities is both a pleasure and a calling. I believe those who are blessed are to bless others—and I have been so blessed to be a father of eight wonderful children and a grandfather of nine grandkids. They are my biggest legacy, but I also hope to spread as much kindness as I can into this community for as long as the Lord lets me. It’s that same motivation to help my neighbors that drives my debut into the political arena.”

The district is located in Buchanan County and includes the northwest portion of St. Joseph.