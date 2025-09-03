Missouri Corn Growers Plan New Headquarters

The Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA) is planting roots for the future with plans to move into a new, expanded headquarters next year. The move marks a major milestone for the organization, reflecting its commitment to supporting Missouri’s farmers and strengthening the state’s agricultural economy.

“As our farmers grow, so do we,” said CEO Brad Schad, emphasizing that the expansion is part of a long-term investment strategy designed to meet the needs of today’s corn growers while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.

The new facility will feature more space for events, workshops, and innovative projects, enabling MCGA to expand its educational efforts and advocacy work on behalf of its members. According to the association, these additional resources will play a key role in helping Missouri’s corn industry remain competitive and sustainable for years to come.

The timing of this expansion comes on the heels of a strong showing for corn at this year’s Missouri State Fair. MCGA members and leaders were highly engaged throughout the event, attending the Agriculture Dinner and the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, hosting meetings and demonstrations with Missouri’s congressional and senatorial delegations, and even sitting down with State Treasurer Vivek Malek to discuss the importance of the MO Bucks program for rural economies. These high-level conversations underscored MCGA’s role as a driving force in state and federal agricultural policy.

Corn isn’t just important on the farm, it’s a major part of Missouri’s economy. Here’s how:

In 2022, corn brought in about $3.58 billion in cash receipts, making it one of the state’s top crops.

Grain sales alone totaled around $3.5 billion, not including the 1.65 million tons of silage used for livestock feed.

Exports of Missouri-grown corn added nearly $345 million in revenue that year, bringing Missouri corn to markets around the world.

Corn also supports other industries through value-added products like ethanol, animal feed, and food ingredients, keeping jobs and investment in local communities.

Overall, agriculture is a powerhouse for Missouri, contributing about $93.7 billion to the state’s economy and supporting 456,000 jobs. Crop production alone, including corn, accounts for $5.4 billion and more than 81,000 jobs.

Bottom line: Corn is a big deal for Missouri, creating jobs, boosting trade, and helping local communities grow.

“With this new space, we’ll be able to bring more people together, share more knowledge, and develop the programs and tools farmers need to succeed,” said Schad “It’s all about growing opportunities, both for our members and for the state of Missouri.”

The association plans to officially move into the new building next year, signaling a new chapter in its mission to advance Missouri agriculture. For MCGA, the message is clear: when farmers thrive, Missouri thrives, and the association is looking to stay committed to building the future, one crop and one community at a time.