Press Release: Rep. Chris Warwick announces re-election campaign

BOLIVAR, MO – Today, Rep. Christopher Warwick proudly announced his bid for re-election to serve the people of Hickory and Polk counties. With a steadfast commitment to conservative values and the enduring principles of the Constitution, Warwick will continue working for fiscal responsibility, robust support for small business, and unwavering protection of individual liberties in the Missouri House.

As a small-business owner and former mayor of Bolivar, Warwick has seen firsthand how excessive regulations and unchecked government interference undermine our economy. He will keep championing pro-small business policies, defend the right to life, stand with law enforcement, and oppose the liberal agenda eroding our liberties.

“Our nation was founded on the idea that government must serve the people—not the other way around,” Warwick said. “Here in Missouri, I am fighting so we can safeguard the freedoms endowed by our Creator and live fulfilling lives. I will continue to be a voice for local family farms and businesses in the state capitol.”

Warwick currently serves on the Budget and Utilities committees in the Missouri House, where he is a staunch advocate for fiscal responsibility. Additionally, he is a member of several special committees.

During his first term in office, Warwick has worked to assist Missouri’s pregnancy resource centers and pass a tax credit extension for diaper banks. Through these actions and his legislation to provide resources to local maternity homes, Warwick has prioritized restoring value to the lives of the unborn—and their mothers—creating more opportunities for love and support to reach the vulnerable of our society in their time of need.

Chris Warwick will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026.