PSC tackles audit recommendations for Ameren Missouri’s ACA filings

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Public Service Commission (PSC) did not adjust Ameren Missouri’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) balances following an audit and Staff recommendations.

The commission approved Staff recommendations stemming from an audit conducted following Ameren Missouri’s ACA filings for 2017-2018. The recommendations did not include any adjustments to Ameren’s ACA balances, but Staff did have recommendations pertaining to its reliability analysis, gas supply planning, and hedging, according to the order.

The commission also denied a motion for reconsideration as Empire District Electric Company has requested to file tariffs increasing rates for customers.

The Office of Public Counsel (OPC) had filed a motion asking the PSC to reconsider its previous denial to modify the test year to include adjustments related to the retirement of an Asbury power plant, according to the order. Commissioners again unanimously denied the motion during its weekly agenda meeting Wednesday.

Additionally, commissioners approved a notice and order regarding tariff sheets submitted by Missouri-American Water Company as part of a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) already granted by the PSC. The CCN covers the operation, control, and management of a sewer system in Clinton.

Missouri-American Water Company was required to submit new and revised tariff sheets that originally included pump unit rules. However, that requirement was deemed no longer needed.

Certain tariff sheets will go into effect on Feb. 28; another set will go into effect on March 6, the PSC said.

The next PSC agenda meeting is scheduled for Feb. 25.