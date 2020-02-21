MO HealthNet receives $9.3M to help hospitals, providers electronically connect patient information

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will provide $9.3 million in funding to MO HealthNet to design and implement a Provider Health Information Exchange (HIE) Onboarding Program, which the Missouri General Assembly approved and will fund the remaining 10 percent of the budget. The program will help MO HealthNet enrolled hospitals and health care providers securely send and receive patient medical information electronically when and where it is needed to improve patient care and outcomes. The HIE Onboarding Program optimizes the previous investment MO HealthNet and the federal government have made to modernize health care in Missouri through the Electronic Health Records Incentive Program, now called the Promoting Interoperability Program.

“Investing in infrastructure has been a major focus of our administration, and infrastructure includes technology,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Investing in new technology to advance an industry and improve the lives of Missourians is critical. We have made tremendous strides to modernize access and exchange of patient health information, and we’re excited to see this final push to complete the transition. This will help Missouri earn the greatest return on investment in terms of better health for Missourians and also improve the Medicaid program’s speed, efficiency, and cost-savings.”

“The HIE Onboarding Program is part of our mission to plan and implement a transformation of Missouri’s Medicaid program,” said Todd Richardson, Director, MO HealthNet Division, Department of Social Services. “We are working together to build a best-in-class Medicaid program that addresses the needs of Missouri’s most vulnerable in a way that is financially sustainable. Improved health information exchange also provides state agencies and their partners with timely information to coordinate patient care and build cost-effective programs like value-based payment models.”

The HIE Onboarding Program minimizes financial and technological barriers to HIE adoption among health care providers. The program subsidizes connection fees and subscription fees for up to one year. The program’s goal is to provide significant help to 40 MO HealthNet enrolled hospitals and 1,000 providers currently using electronic health records become fully connected to a Health Information Net by September 2021, before program funding ends under the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act.

Program details are available at https://dss.mo.gov/mhd/hie-onboarding/, including links to the websites of each of Missouri’s four Health Information Networks.