Regular SNAP benefits increase in October

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Starting October 1, 2021, regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Stamp benefit amounts will increase. The regular SNAP maximum benefit amount a family of four can receive in September (which includes the temporary 15 percent increase) is $782 and starting October 1 that amount increases to $835.

Maximum Monthly SNAP benefit Household size Through September 30* Starting October 1 1 $234 $250 2 $430 $459 3 $616 $658 4 $782 $835

“There have been numerous changes to SNAP benefits over the last 18 months that has made budgeting more difficult for Missouri families,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “This timely and permanent increase to regular SNAP means Missouri families will know exactly how much they have to spend on grocery purchases.”

DSS would also like to remind Missourians that August is the final month for P-SNAP benefits and beginning September 1, households will receive benefit amounts based on their household income.

Important SNAP/ Food Stamp Program Changes August Last month for P-SNAP (maximum benefits for all Missouri households) September Regular SNAP benefit amounts resume, last month for temporary 15 percent regular SNAP increase October Regular SNAP benefits increase begins

Missourians can apply for SNAP benefits 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.

Please note, Family Support Division Resource Center locations and the Customer Service Center will be closed on Monday, September 6 to observe Memorial Day and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, September 7.

SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job.

