Parson reviewing remote work rules for state employees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson is considering plans for state employees to return to remote work as COVID-19 case rates rise across Missouri.

Plans submitted by state agencies focused on baseline criteria outlining expectations for distributed teams, or groups working in different locations, are under review, according to the Governor’s Office. Some agencies have already submitted plans detailing proposed work from home standards, including training and attendance requirements, though none of the individual submissions have received Parson’s approval as of yet. The state does not have a timeline for plans to receive approval.

The basic criteria require team leaders to take courses on managing virtual teams and leading from a distance while members would complete courses on remote work and maintaining relationships. Team members who begin a new role in the office would be eligible for remote work after meeting with a supervisor; they would then be required to be in-office one day a week and attend in-person meetings.

Job responsibilities and expectations would be the same whether an employee works from home or the office. Teams would be required to keep updated correspondence and calendars.

“Since the start of COVID-19, our state team members have gone above and beyond to keep state government running and continue providing quality public service to Missourians,” Parson said previously. “Thanks in large part to their efforts, Missouri is in a strong position, and we continue to move forward each day.”

State employees returned to in-person work in May after more than a year of blended and remote work. Since the delta variant began working its way through Missouri, the Governor’s Office has been working with state departments to consider alternate work options once again.

The Office of Administration (OA) issued guidance for state employees returning to the office, encouraging them to take leave if they experienced COVID-19 symptoms and to take advantage of vaccination opportunities.

“Throughout these challenging times, I have witnessed and been encouraged by the incredible efforts our team members have made to make sure State business never stopped. That is a testament to your passion for helping others,” Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman said in a memo sent to employees in May. “Thank you for your continued partnership in improving the lives of our Missouri citizens.”

More than 100 employees in the Truman Building were tested for the virus in June after 15 workers from one area of the building received positive COVID-19 results. Parson said the “vast majority” of those tested received negative results.

The Missouri Department of Conservation closed its doors for three days last week due to a positive test result, with its Clinton office shutting down temporarily as a precaution as well.

Missouri reported 11,885 new cases in the past seven days and 47 deaths. More than 54 percent of the state’s adult population has completed vaccination, while 62 percent have received at least an initial dose.