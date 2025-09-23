Rep. Brenda Shields Withdraws From SD 34 Race

State Rep. Brenda Shields announced this week she is ending her campaign for Missouri’s 34th Senate District, citing upcoming surgery and ongoing health concerns. Shields, who has served in the Missouri House since 2019, said the decision was difficult but ultimately driven by her family and long-term health.

Shields sent this statement to her supporters:

Friends, It is with regret and with a level of sadness that I need to inform you that I must end my campaign for the Missouri State Senate. Many of you know that in 2016, I suffered a hemorrhagic stroke (brain bleed) and with the help of many, I made a near full recovery. In November of 2020 | was diagnosed with a damaged heart valve. My physicians (and friends at University Health) have monitored my health ever since those two diagnoses and I have been fortunate to maintain a full and active personal and professional life. Today I met with two of my trusted physicians and discussed recent findings. Of immediate concern, I was informed I will need cardiac surgery in the next month. My neurologist also informed me he has diagnosed additional risk factors for stroke. While both physicians expect me to make a full recovery, it is very clear serving in the Missouri Senate adds risk factors that are not in the long-term best interest of my health. My first thought was just to take the risk and continue to campaign and serve. But, after reflection and prayer it became very clear my family should be my first priority. Fifteen months ago, our first grandchild was born. Not having the opportunity to see him grow up is a risk I am simply not willing to take. Service to my community and State have always been the major driver of my life. I have been incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support when I first ran for the Missouri House of Representatives and more recently when I announced I was running for the State Senate. You will never know how much your support and words of encouragement have meant to me. For those who have generously contributed to my senate campaign, I will be returning your contributions with kind thoughts and gratitude for your support. I want to make it very clear, I will be fit and ready for service when the General Assembly convenes for a session in January! I also know that after my service ni the Missouri House concludes, I will continue to serve our community. It’s just the way I was brought up! With gratitude and appreciation for your understanding, Brenda

Following her announcement, Kansas City Councilman Nathan Willett, who had been preparing to face Shields in the Senate race, issued his own statement of support.

Friends & Neighbors – I am saddened to hear the news about Representative Brenda Shields’ health. She is in our prayers as we hope for a full & smooth recovery from her upcoming surgery. I hope she is able to embark on her next chapter fully healthy – able to enjoy it with family and loved ones. I also want to express my deepest gratitude for her years of dedicated public service to the state of Missouri – not only in the political arena, but, perhaps even more importantly, in the classroom as a middle school business teacher. Her lasting impact on both students and constituents is a true testament to her lifelong commitment to service. Best, Nathan Willett

Shields will continue serving in the Missouri House through the end of her term. With her exit, the race for the 34th Senate District now centers on Kansas City Councilman Nathan Willett and possibly state Rep. Sean Pouche. The contest will decide who succeeds Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who is term-limited.