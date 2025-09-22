Op-Ed: Warrenton’s Data Center Debate: Clearing Up the Confusion

There’s been a lot of noise lately about the possibility of a data center coming to Warrenton. Unfortunately, much of it is fueled by rumor, speculation, and partisan politics rather than facts.

I’ve watched in my brief time in office, politicians who just by the virtue of winning an election, suddenly were experts on every topic. That’s not so for me. I can speak freely on public safety, crime, and law enforcement; I have also learned a lot about being a small business owner as well as the life experience of 50-plus laps around the sun brings.

Education, tax policy, economics, and economic development are areas I’ve had to study. Our power grid and the nuances of how and where it was supplied were one of those areas. It was why I requested to sit on the House Utilities committee. Even more specifically, I knew data centers would be a topic that would be on the horizon for my district as well as other areas of the state. I dove in and learned the pros and cons to be able to make informed decisions for not only me but the people I represent. When I write and speak, I try to present facts as I’ve witnessed or researched, much like I did when testifying in court. There is no room for opinion or conjecture.

First, here’s what’s happened: developers held an open house in August to explain possible routes for a transmission line between Ameren’s Rootbeer Substation and a site that could eventually host a data center. That’s it. No construction proposal. No finalized site plan. Just an effort to be transparent with landowners. The developer made it clear they wanted to apply the principles of a free market economy. One person has something of value and the other is willing to pay for it. In this case it was right-of-way for a power line to a property zoned for industrial use. No government overreach with eminent domain.

Ironically, that transparency may have been the mistake. A local activist took the open house as proof the project was a done deal and launched a campaign of opposition. She accuses Warrenton’s Board of Aldermen of corruption and hiding information. That’s flat-out false. Not even the developer has finalized plans, so how could the city possibly withhold what doesn’t exist? These projects move in thresholds or phases. First the site must be developed. Can the needs for the project be met? Power, water, ingress and egress, workforce and many other factors are part of the planning and development process. When a phase is complete, it moves to the next.

Here are the facts:

The transmission line route has been established.

Developers are still negotiating a commercial agreement for the end user.

Engineering reports come next—only then will construction plans be submitted to the City of Warrenton.

The county has nothing to do with it; this is strictly inside city limits.

Until those steps happen, no one—not me, not the Board of Aldermen, not the developers—can tell you the exact size, scope, or water and power needs of the project. So, the angry claims at city meetings that officials are corrupt or hiding the ball are completely unfair.

Let me be clear: yes, data centers use power and water. But water usage will be addressed in the city’s review process, and energy costs will not be subsidized by you, the ratepayer. Yes, the improvements to the Rootbeer substation were a part of the rates paid as Ameren customers. However, the Rootbeer substation was needed to allow the thousand of acres of solar power to be uploaded into the grid. Regardless of how we feel about solar, it is here. It is part of the desperately needed infrastructure upgrades for our power grid. The energy data centers use can’t be subsidized. Due to legislation we passed this year in Jefferson City which I supported largely for this reason, data centers are required to pay their full share of power costs. That’s not negotiable. And the transmission line that caused this stir? That’s all paid for by the developers.

This fearmongering may be good politics for a handful of activists, but it is bad news for Warren County. We desperately need to broaden our economic base. In return, this could lead to lower property taxes for local residents, better funding for our schools, and desperate infrastructure upgrades in our area without the estimated 20,000 new residents that it would take to reach the same threshold. Data centers will also help us keep up in a global technology race currently being won by China. If we continue chasing away industry with shouting and misinformation, we’ll keep relying on seniors and small businesses to carry a heavier and heavier property tax burden. That’s unsustainable.

Contrary to the information purported as fact on social media, government decisions don’t happen overnight, and private companies aren’t required to run every decision they make as a private entity by parties that aren’t part of their business. That’s the free market. There’s a process here, and that process protects the public. Let’s allow it to play out. Do the research. Review the proposals when they exist. Then make an informed judgment.

What isn’t helpful is turning every development into a partisan fight. That sends a terrible message to employers considering investing in our community. Warrenton and Warren County need opportunity, and we need it now. If we want our kids and grandkids to have good jobs close to home, then we cannot afford to let fearmongering stop progress before it even begins.