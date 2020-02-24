Republican Sean Smith launches campaign to challenge state Rep. Keri Ingle

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Local businessman, entrepreneur, and educator Sean Smith has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for State Representative to replace Representative Keri Ingle, in 2020.

Describing why he is running for State Representative as a conservative outsider, Smith says, “I am passionate about serving the people of my District and Missouri, not the insiders and special interests. I will keep my campaign finances transparent and seek grassroots contributors in addition to self-funding to avoid any conflict of interest.”

As a businessman and son of a career firefighter, Smith says he advocates “reducing the tax and regulatory burdens on businesses” and says he supports our firefighters and first-responders along with workforce development and technical training.”

“I am the son of a firefighter and a stay at home mother,” Smith said. “After graduating high school, I supported myself, managing local retail stores to pay my way through college. I’m going to be a voice for those working hard trying to achieve their American Dream. We need policies that put our working families first.”

Smith describes himself as a “constitutional conservative Republican” who strongly supports traditional conservative values, including protecting the lives and well-being of our most vulnerable and preserving all of our constitutional liberties. I passionately support law enforcement and first responders, providing them the resources they need.”

Smith emphasizes the need to “provide parents and families, law enforcement, mental health providers and schools with the resources they need to fight the alarming increase in the abuse of opioids, heroin and other dangerous drugs.”

Smith has been establishing his grassroots support, digital infrastructure and evaluating political consulting firms. “I will use some of the most innovative techniques to efficiently reach and connect with voters and constituents.”

Smith lives in Lee’s Summit, where he raised his three children and currently attends South Summit Christian Church in Lee’s Summit.

Voters can learn more about Sean Smith’s campaign on his website at https://www.facebook.com/SeanSmithRep/.