Republican state legislators oppose federal bailouts

A letter backed by several Republican members of Missouri’s General Assembly has been sent to the state’s congressional delegation asking them to reject a proposed bailout.

The letter, drafted by GOP Sen. Eric Burlison, urges Congress to reject a piece of legislation that would spend trillions of dollars bailing out states that have “mismanaged their budgets” over the years.

The bill would provide a $3 billion bailout, independent of similar plans based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 members of the General Assembly signed the letter sent Friday. The letter goes to the congressional delegation, made up of senators and members of Congress representing Missouri at the federal level.

“The members who signed this letter have demonstrated their commitment to the Missouri taxpayers,” Burlison said in a statement. “Missouri has a proven track record of maintaining a balanced budget. We have constitutional provisions that bind our legislature to sound fiscal principles. Missourians should not be responsible for the mismanaged budgets of states that are now asking for trillions of dollars in federal bailouts. The legislation proposed will jeopardize Missouri’s economy and will put even more debt on the backs of our future generations.”

Congress is expected to take the issue up this week.

