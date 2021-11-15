Rick Brattin: A timeline of his career

Sen. Rick Brattin announced his bid for Missouri’s 4th congressional district on Nov. 15, hoping to add Congress to his list of elected positions.

Brattin lives in Harrisonville with his wife and five children where they are members of Abundant Life church. A conservative, Brattin pointed to border security, Democratic leadership in Washington, D.C., and critical race theory as catalysts for his decision to run for Congress.

From his service in the military to his tenure in the statehouse, here’s a look at Brattin’s career so far.

Missouri Senate: 2021-present

Brattin was elected to the upper chamber in 2020, winning the seat vacated by the late Sen. Ed Emery. He won the Republican primary, beating state Rep. Jack Bondon, with 49 percent of the vote. The race was deemed the hottest contest for state Senate by The Missouri Times last year.

Brattin serves as vice-chair of the Senate Education Committee and is a member of the Seniors, Families, Veterans, and Military Affairs and Local Government and Elections committees.

Prior to joining the upper chamber, Brattin served as the Cass County auditor for two years.

Missouri House: 2011-2019

Brattin was elected to the House in 2010, securing the seat with 51 percent of the vote. He was selected as the president of the freshman class and served as the majority floor whip during his tenure in the lower chamber. He won the Freshman Legislator Award twice during his first term.

Brattin was a founding member of the House Conservative Caucus and served as its vice-chairman during his final term. He served on several committees in the House, including as vice-chair of Corrections.

Military service and business: 1999-present

Brattin graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1999 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served as a noncommissioned officer for six years. He also opened a small family-run construction company in the community and began a 40-acre farm north of Harrisonville, which he continues to tend to.