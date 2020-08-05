Brattin edges out Bondon in close Senate race

In what The Missouri Times deemed the hottest race for state Senate this election, former Rep. Rick Brattin edged out his opponent, Rep. Jack Bondon, for the Republican nomination for SD 31.

“I truly appreciate the support I have received from voters across the district. With your help, we were able to send a strong message — we want a senator who will be a conservative voice for us and will work to clean up the Jefferson City swamp,” Brattin said. “I will work hard to serve the people of this district in the Missouri Senate by working to lower taxes, stand up for our conservative values, and get government out of the way of families and small businesses.”

With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, Brattin led Bondon with 49.3 percent.

Brattin gained the endorsement of Club for Growth and Missouri Right to Life in the last weeks before the primary, with Bondon booking TV time and boasting endorsements from typical Republican backers, including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

Brattin served in the Missouri House from 2011 to 2019, representing HD 55. A former Marine, Brattin served on a number of committees during his time in the House, including as vice-chair of corrections. He currently works as Cass County auditor and owns a small family-run construction company.

Bondon was elected to the Missouri House in 2014. He has represented HD 56, chairing the House Committee on Financial Institutions and serving on Consent and House Procedures and Legislative Oversight. He served as chief deputy whip in the House in 2018. He is a member of various organizations, including the Belton Chamber of Commerce and the NRA.

The contest was for SD 31, which covers Nevada and Clinton. Outgoing Sen. Ed Emery is term-limited.

Brattin reported having more than $14,000 cash on hand himself and more than $3,000 through the Brattin Brigade PAC shortly ahead of the primary. Bondon reported having more than $25,000 in his war chest along with about $1,000 in the Western Missouri Leadership PAC.