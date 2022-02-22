Schmitt holding fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

Attorney General Eric Schmitt will become the first candidate in U.S. Senate race to host a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

Mar-a-Lago is a resort located in Palm Beach, Florida, and former President Donald Trump’s home. Trump’s endorsement has been highly coveted in the race.

“There’s a lot of excitement about this event and Attorney General Schmitt’s America First candidacy for U.S. Senate, and he is looking forward to discussing his proven conservative record of taking action and winning to restore President Trump’s America First agenda,” said Schmitt campaign spokesperson Rich Chrismer.

The announcement comes after Schmitt received an endorsement from Texas Senator Ted Cruz last week.

Schmitt has visited Mar-a-Lago four times in the last couple of months, including a personal meeting with the former president in December. Trump also gave Schmitt a shout-out during a recent rally in Texas.

It was great to be back at Mar-a-Lago and spend some time with President Trump during the holiday season. Merry Christmas! #MOSEN #MAGA #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/k6lbebruOX — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 24, 2021

The fundraiser will be held on Mar. 10 and will cost $5,800 to host a committee and $1,000 to attend.

Schmitt is set to face Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey for the GOP nomination.

As of the most recent filing reports, Hartzler leads the field in cash on hand with nearly $1.78 million. Schmitt reported about $1.27 million cash on hand, Schatz $1.16 million, Long $577,000, Greitens $290,000, and McCloskey $99,300.