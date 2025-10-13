Schmitt Secures Major Missouri Wins in FY26 Defense Bill

Senator Eric Schmitt announced a series of major victories for Missouri in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a sweeping defense package that will bolster Missouri’s military installations, strengthen its defense industrial base, and modernize how the Pentagon acquires cutting-edge technology.

“To effectively deter our adversaries and guarantee the safety and prosperity of our great nation, we must ensure our military has the resources and capabilities delivered on time to respond to today’s challenges,” Schmitt said. “This bill strengthens Missouri’s military installations and defense industrial base, unleashes competition and innovation, and ensures we remain the most lethal and capable fighting force in the world. Missouri, and the country, is stronger and safer thanks to this NDAA.”

Key Missouri Wins

The FY26 NDAA directs billions toward Missouri-based defense priorities, from advanced aircraft production in St. Louis to new construction at Whiteman Air Force Base:

$127 million for military construction at Whiteman Air Force Base to prepare for the arrival of the B-21 Raider long-range bomber.

$3.3 billion for procurement of B-21 bombers , which will be stationed at Whiteman.

$500 million for production of F-47s in St. Louis.

$459 million for MQ-25 Stingray manufacturing at Boeing’s St. Louis plant.

$576 million to modernize and sustain F/A-18E/Fs and EA-18Gs in St. Louis.

$50.6 million to sustain F/A-18E/F Super Hornets in St. Louis.

$362 million to produce T-7A trainers in St. Louis.

$78 million to advance Boeing’s F-15EX program in St. Louis.

$132.6 million for the Joint Assault Bridge , manufactured in Carthage, Missouri.

$5 million for the Geospatial Workforce Development Program supporting NGA West in St. Louis.

$5 million for production of sea-launched aerial drones in Springfield.

$5 million for the University of Missouri’s Micro-Reactor Program Advancement Research Reactor Center Initiative.

Protection of hospital-level services at the soon-to-open General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood.

National Security and Modernization

Beyond funding, Schmitt helped secure a series of national reforms designed to streamline and modernize the Department of Defense’s acquisition process, a move he says will make the U.S. military faster, more flexible, and better equipped to outpace global rivals.

Key reforms include:

Modernizing Acquisition Strategy: Encourages a shift toward portfolio-based management to speed innovation and improve accountability.

Acquisition Requirements Overhaul: Moves away from rigid, lowest-cost contracting toward a best-value framework , expanding flexibility for complex defense systems.

True Cost and Pricing Reform: Raises the Truth in Negotiations Act (TINA) threshold from $2 million to $10 million, reducing burdens on small and nontraditional defense contractors.

Additional National Security Provisions

Schmitt also secured provisions that strengthen national readiness, cybersecurity, and operational capabilities, many with ties to Missouri installations:

Operational Technology Cybersecurity: Calls for a potential OT cybersecurity center of excellence, with Fort Leonard Wood identified as an ideal candidate.

C-130H Replacement: Positions Rosecrans Air National Guard Base to receive upgraded C-130J aircraft.

Sixth Generation Fighter Support: Reinforces industrial capacity for both the F-47 (Air Force) and F/A-XX (Navy) programs, both tied to Boeing in St. Louis.

Counter-UAS Defense: Requires the Pentagon to report to Congress on rapid deployment of commercial counter-drone technologies to protect U.S. bases.

AI Cybersecurity Standards: Mandates development of cybersecurity requirements before integrating AI or machine learning systems into defense networks.

Panama Canal Cybersecurity: Establishes a pilot program to bolster cyber defenses around the Panama Canal , aligning with efforts to counter Chinese influence in the region.

With these provisions, Schmitt’s office said the FY26 NDAA “cements Missouri’s role as a cornerstone of America’s defense industrial base” driving billions in investment, supporting thousands of jobs, and ensuring the state remains central to the nation’s security infrastructure.