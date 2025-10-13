Building Missouri’s Workforce: Inside the Training Center Powering the State’s Next Generation of Builders

Set on a 225-acre campus, the Laborers and Contractors Training Center is where Missouri’s next generation of builders learns their craft, and their calling. The facility is one of three facilities, which serves as the cornerstone of skills development for union laborers across Missouri and Kansas,training more than 14,000 members between the two states and has become a model for how hands-on apprenticeship programs can fill the state’s growing demand for skilled construction workers.

The Laborers and Contractors Training Center is entirely self-funded by union members and contractors, relying on no government dollars. Apprentices take part in an “earn as you learn” model, earning pay and benefits while they train, a key distinction from traditional college or trade school pathways that often leave students burdened with debt.

Each class runs about 40 hours, and roughly 70 to 75 percent of the training is hands-on, emphasizing real-world application over classroom theory. It typically takes two to two-and-a-half years to complete the program and achieve journeyman status, at which point workers are certified professionals ready to take on a wide range of roles in the construction industry.

The training curriculum is as diverse as the projects laborers undertake: from concrete work and pipe laying to environmental remediation, safety training, and advanced equipment operation. Together, these programs not only produce a highly skilled workforce but also offer apprentices a sustainable, family-supporting career path, one built on opportunity rather than debt.

Lawmakers and Contractors See Workforce Development in Action

On Wednesday, October 8, state lawmakers and contractors toured the training center to see firsthand how union apprenticeship programs are meeting Missouri’s workforce challenges head-on. The visit showcased how investments in these programs are providing stable, long-term opportunities that strengthen both families and the state’s economy.

Speaker Pro Tem Chad Perkins (R–Bowling Green) said the training center represents the best of Missouri’s work ethic and values.

“I grew up in a union household, my dad was a Teamster, and my mom was in the National Musicians’ Union,” Perkins said. “The training center builds well-rounded, skilled workers and offers young people a path to earn while they learn, avoid debt, and build great careers. Missourians made their voices heard rejecting ‘right-to-work,’ and we must keep standing for fair wages, strong benefits, and a level playing field.”

Senate Minority Floor Leader Doug Beck (D–St. Louis County), himself a veteran of the trades, said the program is about more than job training, it’s about preserving a proud tradition.

“My family’s been in the trades for generations, and what makes them unique is that we train our replacements,” Beck said. “The training here is high-quality and free, allowing people to build strong careers without debt. A skilled, union workforce not only strengthens our economy but ensures workers retire with dignity, healthcare, and the support of their union family.”

Contractors also praised the program for its real-world impact. John Clark of Millstone Weber called laborers the “utility knife” of Missouri’s workforce.

“The training center is a progressive, impressive facility preparing workers for the future,” Clark said. “After years of pushing college, it’s clear the trades offer incredible opportunities, a free education, great pay, strong benefits, and ongoing training.”

Jennifer Bouquet, President of J&J Boring, said her company’s decades-long relationship with the training center has been invaluable.

“We’ve been a proud union contractor since 1983 and have partnered with the Laborers’ Training Center ever since,” Bouquet said. “Their program provides a strong foundation in skills like rigging, welding, and signaling, helping us identify committed workers and saving time on the job. It’s exciting to see so many contractors investing in a rigorous program that strengthens our industry.”

Rep. Marla Smith (D–St. Louis) said what she saw on the tour reinforced why programs like this are so vital for Missouri families.

“I have family in Local 396 who were great providers and mentors, and seeing today’s young apprentices was inspiring,” Smith said. “They’re building solid careers without student debt and planning for their futures. In today’s economy, good union jobs that offer fair wages, healthcare, and retirement benefits make all the difference for working families.”

Building More Than Infrastructure

The Missouri & Kansas Laborers District Council (MKLDC) is part of the LIUNA Midwest Region, which represents more than 58,000 Local Union members across ten states, including Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, and South Dakota. The region provides vital support for 75 Local Unions and seven District Councils, advancing worker training, safety, and organizing efforts across the Midwest.

Within Missouri and Kansas, the MKLDC represents 13 Local Unions covering 219 counties and the City of St. Louis, ensuring safe working conditions, enforcing labor laws, and negotiating contracts on behalf of more than 14,000 members.

Through its Tri-Funds, the MKLDC supports:

The Laborers and Contractors Training Fund, which operates the training center and apprenticeship programs.

The Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET), which fosters collaboration between union laborers and contractors.

The Midwest Region Laborers’ Health and Safety Fund, which promotes workplace health and safety through education and training.

The council also works alongside the Midwest Region Organizing Committee (MROC) and the Missouri Foundation for Fair Contracting (MFFC) to expand membership, uphold fair contracting standards, and ensure public projects comply with state and federal labor laws.

From the training field to the job site, the Missouri and Kansas Laborers are not just building roads, bridges, and buildings, they’re building opportunity, community, and a foundation for Missouri’s future.