Schmitt’s Book “The Last Line of Defense” Hits New York Times Best Seller List

The Last Line of Defense: How to Beat the Left in Court, a New York Times bestseller by U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt, offers a behind-the-scenes look at his tenure as Missouri’s Attorney General and the legal challenges his office pursued during that time. The book explores Schmitt’s shift from focusing on violent crime cases to engaging in lawsuits against policies enacted by the Biden administration, which he viewed as examples of federal overreach.

Schmitt provides an inside account of major cases, including those related to mask and vaccine mandates, student loan forgiveness, and social media moderation policies. He also discusses lawsuits involving gun rights, state prosecutors, and broader debates over free speech. According to Schmitt, these efforts were aimed at protecting constitutional principles and limiting federal authority.

Inside the Book: Legal Strategies and Lessons Learned

Part memoir and part policy discussion, the book highlights cases such as Missouri v. Biden, which focused on alleged government involvement in online content moderation. Schmitt outlines his approach to these lawsuits, describing the legal strategies his team used and the broader implications he sees for state-level litigation in national politics.

The Broader Context: Why Courts Became a Political Battleground

A recurring theme in The Last Line of Defense is the role of the judiciary as what Schmitt calls “the last venue where truth can prevail.” While the phrase reflects his point of view, the book captures a wider trend: the increasing use of litigation as a tool for shaping national policy. Over the past decade, lawsuits filed by state attorneys general, on both sides of the political spectrum, have become central to debates on health care, immigration, technology regulation, and education.

By documenting his approach, Schmitt positions the book as part memoir and part practical guide for others interested in the legal strategies behind these cases. Whether readers agree with his conclusions or not, the book underscores the influence of state-level actors in federal policymaking.

Reception and Endorsements

The book has attracted significant attention among conservative commentators and political figures. Former President Donald Trump praised Schmitt as a “fighter,” while Vice President J.D. Vance described the book as an example of courage in public office. Additional endorsements from media personalities such as Laura Ingraham and Dana Loesch frame the work as essential reading for those concerned about government overreach and individual liberties.

Critics of the book argue that it reflects a partisan approach to legal strategy, while supporters see it as an important blueprint for challenging federal authority. Regardless of political alignment, the attention the book has received highlights its relevance to ongoing discussions about the balance of power between states and the federal government.

Why It Resonates Now

The release of The Last Line of Defense comes at a time when many political disputes, from technology regulation to public health policy, are being decided in courtrooms rather than legislatures. For readers interested in law, politics, or the mechanics of litigation at the state level, the book provides a firsthand account of how those fights unfold and what their outcomes mean for the broader system of checks and balances.

Bottom Line

The Last Line of Defense is more than a political memoir; it is an exploration of the legal strategies that shaped some of the most contentious policy debates of recent years. While the framing reflects Schmitt’s perspective, the book offers valuable insight into the evolving role of attorneys general as influential players in national governance. Whether readers view Schmitt as a defender of constitutional principles or a polarizing political figure, the book adds to the conversation about how, and where, the future of American policy will be decided.