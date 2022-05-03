Senate Hour by Hour for Monday, May 2nd

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Monday, May 2.

The Senate adjourns

The Senate adjourned shortly before 8:30 p.m. until Tuesday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m.

8:00 Hour

Senator Moon, still filibustering, called on Senator O’Laughlin for a short inquiry.

Senator Onder requested that his amendment to the journal be sent back, and Senator White moved that the journal is declared read, it is then approved.

7:00 Hour

Senator Moon continued his filibuster over the same bill, while inquiring Senator White. White expressed his frustration about the attempts of Senator Moon to force a bill to be brought to the floor.

Senator Moon request a quorum call, to continue his filibuster while inquiring Senator Hoskins.

6:00 Hour

Senators Moon and Razer continued their discussion on SB 781, while still on amendment to the journal.

Senator Moon offered an amendment and continued on his filibuster about SB 781 without Senator Razer, who expressed his concerns and frustrations over the bill.

5:00 Hour

Onder and Eigel continued the discussion over the offered amendment to the journal, brought by Onder.

4:00 Hour

Senators Onder and Moon discussed how session ended Thursday on the Trans-gender Athletes bill, SB 781,which was struggling to find a quorum.

Senator Onder offered an amendment to the journal.

Senate gavels in

The legislative day got underway shortly before 5:00 p.m.