Senate Hour by Hour for Tuesday, May 10th

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Tuesday, May 10.

2:00 Hour

Senator Moon then offered an amendment (SA #2) to HB 2116 and moved for its adoption. This led to Senator Moon inquiring Senator Eigel about the proposed amendment. Senator White then spoke on the amendment, strongly requesting again that the body not approve the amendment, and pass the bill in its current form.

Senator Onder, quite heated, once again inquired Senator Moon, about his proposed amendment. Senator Onder blamed the “Covid Tyrants”, saying that they are the reason that this bill is needed, but certain amendments like Senator Moon’s are required to “push back” on the “tyranny”.

Senator White inquired Senator Thompson Rehder about the bill, with the both agreeing that it is better to get the bill passed and amend it later on if needed than not pass it at all. Senator Onder again inquired Senator White about the bill, agreeing it is good, but that there is more work to be done on it.

The amendment was moved to a roll call vote and failed 11-18.

1:00 Hour

Senator White inquired Senator Moon over HB 2116, to which Moon agreed that the amendment could cause problems in the bill.

Senator White then inquired Senator Onder and asked him to not offer the amendment for a second time, out of fear of what would happen to the bill in the House. Senator Onder then asked the amendment to be sent back.

Senator Eigel started a heated inquiry with Senator White about HB 2116, which led Senator Eigel to offer an amendment (SA #2) to the bill. Senator White ended the inquiry with Senator Eigel and requested the body not to approve the amendment. Senator Eigel then requested the amendment be sent back.

Senator Moon began an inquiry with Senator White over the same bill, asking similar questions from earlier senators.

12:00 Hour

Senator Onder finished his inquiry with Senator White about HB 2116, to which, Senator Schupp stepped up to inquire Senator White with some questions regarding the bill. Senator Onder then presented an amendment (SA #1), which would modify the title, for HB 2116. Senator White then asked Senator Onder to not offer the amendment, because of worries about how the amendment would affect the bill. Senator Onder then inquired Senator Eigel about the bill, agreeing that the bill is needed, but it is not finished and can be improved upon.

Senator White then inquired Senator Beck, agreeing that the bill is significantly important and the presented amendment could cause problems for the bill.

11:00 Hour

Senator Eigel continued his heated inquiry about the gas tax in Missouri with Senator Schatz.

Senator Hoskins inquired Senator Eigel about the tax conversation Eigel and Schatz had, but also touched on the redistricting map issue that still plagues the Missouri legislature.

Senate Resolution 626 was then adopted.

Senator White then moved that HB 2116 (which creates provisions relating to visitation rights of patients) be brought for third reading and adoption.

10:00 Hour

Senator Schatz started the day by presenting a resolution (SR626) and moving for it to be adopted. Senator Eigel then inquired Senator Schatz about the resolution, agreeing with the resolution, but disagreeing over taxes that Missourians pay.

Senate gavels in

The legislative day got underway shortly before 10:45 A.M.