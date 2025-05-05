Senate Hour by Hour Monday, May 5

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Monday, May 5.

4:00 Hour

The Senate gaveled in

The Senate opened with prayer and pledge

The Senate called roll

Journal approved

Senator Luetkemeyer went to reports of standing committees

Senator Bernskoetter was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 7

Senator Lewis inquired Senator Bernskoetter

Senator Bernskoetter closed

Senator Gregory (15) was recognized for a privilege motion on SB 71

Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Gregory (15)

Senator May inquired of Senator Gregory (15)

Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator Gregory (15)

Senator Moon stood to talk on the bill

5:00 Hour

Senator Moon spoke on SB 71

Senator Gregory (15) layed the bill over

Senator Gregory (21) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 81 and SB 174

Senator Webber inquired of Senator Gregory (21)

Senator Schroer inquired of Senator Gregory (21)

SB 81 was brought up for a roll call vote

The CCR for SB 81 was adopted 32-2

Senator Gregory (21) moved that SB 81 be third read and finally passed

The bill was passed 32-2

Senator Gregory (21) moved for the adoption of the emergency clause

The emergency clause was adopted 32-2

Senator O’Laughlin asked that the chair reads the conferees

Senator Luetkemeyer asked that the chair reads the messages from the House

Senator O’Laughlin asked that the chair reads the conferees

Senator Brattin moved SB 262 for third reading and final passage

Senator Webber inquired of Senator Brattin

Senator Webber offered an amendment

6:00 Hour

Senator Webber spoke on the amendment

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Webber about the amendment

Senator Webber withdrew the amendment

Senator Crawford inquired of Senator Moon

Senator Brattin was recognized to close

By a vote of 33-0 the bill was third read and finally passed

Senator Black moved that HB 147 be brought for third reading and final passage

Senator Crawford inquired of Senator Black on the bill

Senator Crawford offered an amendment

The amendment was adopted

Senator Roberts offered an amendment

The amendment is adopted

Senator Gregory (21) offered an amendment

Senator Webber inquired of Senator Black on the amendment’s fiscal note

Senator McCreey inquired of Senator Black

7:00 Hour

Senator McCreery continued her inquiry of Senator Black

Senator McCreery inquired Senator Dallas and Senator Nurrernbern

Senator Webber offered an amendment. The amendment was passed

Senator Nicola offered an amendment. Senator McCreery inquired Senator Nicola about the amendment

Senator McCreery inquired Senator Lewis, Senator Black and then Senator Lewis again.

Senator Nicola closed. The amendment was not passed.

Senator Moon inquired Senator Black.

8:00 Hour

Senator Moon continued his inquiry of Senator Black.

Senator Moon offered an amendment and noticed the absence of a quorum. Senator Moon also requested a roll call.

Senator Gregory (15) inquired Senator Moon about the amendment, noting that the amendment was not related to the underlying bill.

Senator Black laid the bill over on the informal calendar.

Senator Brattin moved for the adoption of SCS HB 233.

Senator May inquired Senator Brattin and Senator Black

9:00 Hour

Senator May continued her inquiry with Senator Black

Senator Nicola inquired of Senator Brattin

Senator Nicola inquired of Senator Burger over Regional Planning Commissions

Senator Nicola inquired of Senator May over Regional Planning Commissions

Senator Nicola inquired of Senator Nurrenbern over Regional Planning Commissions

Senator Brattin laid the bill over

Senator Schnelting brought HB 75 up for third reading and final passage

Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator McCreery with concerns over the bill

Senator Lewis offered an amendment

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Nurrenbern about the amendment

Senator Schnelting spoke against the amendment

Senator Moon spoke against the amendment

Senator Schnelting was granted a roll call vote

Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Moon

The amendment was defeated 10-19

Senator Washington offered an amendment

Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Washington

Senator Schnelting was granted a standing division vote

Senator Washington was granted a roll call vote

The amendment was defeated 10-18

Senator Nicola spoke on the bill and stated he would not vote for the bill

Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator Beck

Senator Nurrenbern offered an amendment

Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator Beck

Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator Lewis

Senator Schnelting laid the bill over

Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have messages from the House to be read

House messages read

Senator Gregory (15) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 71

Senator Hudson was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 160

Senator Carter was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 150

Senate stood adjourned at 10:44pm