Senate Hour by Hour Monday, May 5

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Monday, May 5.
4:00 Hour
The Senate gaveled in
The Senate opened with prayer and pledge
The Senate called roll
Journal approved
Senator Luetkemeyer went to reports of standing committees
Senator Bernskoetter was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 7
Senator Lewis inquired Senator Bernskoetter
Senator Bernskoetter closed
Senator Gregory (15) was recognized for a privilege motion on SB 71
Senator Coleman inquired of Senator Gregory (15)
Senator May inquired of Senator Gregory (15)
Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator Gregory (15)
Senator Moon stood to talk on the bill
5:00 Hour
Senator Moon spoke on SB 71
Senator Gregory (15) layed the bill over
Senator Gregory (21) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 81 and SB 174
Senator Webber inquired of Senator Gregory (21)
Senator Schroer inquired of Senator Gregory (21)
SB 81 was brought up for a roll call vote
The CCR for SB 81 was adopted 32-2
Senator Gregory (21) moved that SB 81 be third read and finally passed
The bill was passed 32-2
Senator Gregory (21) moved for the adoption of the emergency clause
The emergency clause was adopted 32-2
Senator O’Laughlin asked that the chair reads the conferees
Senator Luetkemeyer asked that the chair reads the messages from the House
Senator O’Laughlin asked that the chair reads the conferees
Senator Brattin moved SB 262 for third reading and final passage
Senator Webber inquired of Senator Brattin
Senator Webber offered an amendment
6:00 Hour
Senator Webber spoke on the amendment
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Webber about the amendment
Senator Webber withdrew the amendment
Senator Crawford inquired of Senator Moon
Senator Brattin was recognized to close
By a vote of 33-0 the bill was third read and finally passed
Senator Black moved that HB 147 be brought for third reading and final passage
Senator Crawford inquired of Senator Black on the bill
Senator Crawford offered an amendment
The amendment was adopted
Senator Roberts offered an amendment
The amendment is adopted
Senator Gregory (21) offered an amendment
Senator Webber inquired of Senator Black on the amendment’s fiscal note
Senator McCreey inquired of Senator Black
7:00 Hour
Senator McCreery continued her inquiry of Senator Black
Senator McCreery inquired Senator Dallas and Senator Nurrernbern
Senator Webber offered an amendment. The amendment was passed
Senator Nicola offered an amendment. Senator McCreery inquired Senator Nicola about the amendment
Senator McCreery inquired Senator Lewis, Senator Black and then Senator Lewis again.
Senator Nicola closed. The amendment was not passed.
Senator Moon inquired Senator Black.
8:00 Hour
Senator Moon continued his inquiry of Senator Black.
Senator Moon offered an amendment and noticed the absence of a quorum. Senator Moon also requested a roll call.
Senator Gregory (15) inquired Senator Moon about the amendment, noting that the amendment was not related to the underlying bill.
Senator Black laid the bill over on the informal calendar.
Senator Brattin moved for the adoption of SCS HB 233.
Senator May inquired Senator Brattin and Senator Black
9:00 Hour
Senator May continued her inquiry with Senator Black
Senator Nicola inquired of Senator Brattin
Senator Nicola inquired of Senator Burger over Regional Planning Commissions
Senator Nicola inquired of Senator May over Regional Planning Commissions
Senator Nicola inquired of Senator Nurrenbern over Regional Planning Commissions
Senator Brattin laid the bill over
Senator Schnelting brought HB 75 up for third reading and final passage
Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator McCreery with concerns over the bill
Senator Lewis offered an amendment
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Nurrenbern about the amendment
Senator Schnelting spoke against the amendment
Senator Moon spoke against the amendment
Senator Schnelting was granted a roll call vote
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Moon
The amendment was defeated 10-19
Senator Washington offered an amendment
Senator Schnelting inquired of Senator Washington
Senator Schnelting was granted a standing division vote
Senator Washington was granted a roll call vote
The amendment was defeated 10-18
Senator Nicola spoke on the bill and stated he would not vote for the bill
Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator Beck
Senator Nurrenbern offered an amendment
Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator Beck
Senator Nurrenbern inquired of Senator Lewis
Senator Schnelting laid the bill over
Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have messages from the House to be read
House messages read
Senator Gregory (15) was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 71
Senator Hudson was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 160
Senator Carter was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 150
Senate stood adjourned at 10:44pm