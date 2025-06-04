Senate Hour by Hour: Special Session for Wednesday, June 4

During this Special Session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Wednesday, June 4.
5:00 Hour
The Senate gaveled in
Prayer and Pledge
Senator Luetkemeyer asked that messages from the Governor be read
Messages were read
Senator Luetkemeyer asked that Senator Hough be recognized to bring SB 1 to the floor
Senator Hough brought a SCS for SB 1 forward for adoption
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Hough
6:00 Hour
Senator Hough moved for the adoption of the SCS
The SCS was adopted
SB 1 was perfected
Senator Gregory brought SB 3 to the floor
Senator Nicola offered an amendment
7:00 Hour
Senator Nicola spoke on the amendment
Senator Nicola inquired of Senator Moon
8:00 Hour
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Nicola
9:00 Hour
Senator Lewis continued her inquiry of Senator Nicola
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Washington
Senator Washington inquired of Senator Nicola
10:00 Hour
Senator Washington inquired of Senator Nicola
Senator McCreery inquired of Senator Lewis
11:00 Hour
Senator Gregory offered a Sub
Senator Gregory laid the bill over
Senator Bean brought SB 4 before the body
Senator Bean moved for the adoption of the sub for SB 4
The Sub was adopted
Senator Bean moved for the perfection of SB 4
SB 4 was perfected
Senator Gregory brought SB 3 before the body
Senator Nicola offered an amendment
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Gregory
Senator Lewis inquired of Senator Washington
12:00 Hour
The amendment was defeated
Senator Nicola was granted a standing division vote
The amendment was defeated 8-10
Senator David Gregory offered an amendment
Senator Trent inquired of Senator D. Gregory
The amendment was defeated
Senator McCreery offered an amendment
The amendment was adopted
Senator Nicola inquired of Senator K. Gregory
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Nicola
SB 3 was perfected
The Senate went into recess