State of the State: Who were Parson’s guests for the annual address?

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson gave his annual State of the State address Wednesday, recognizing many guests in the upper gallery during the annual speech.
Here’s a look at who attended the State of the State and was recognized by the governor. (The special guests are listed in alphabetical order.)
Beth Houf
Beth Houf, the principal of Fulton Middle School, was recognized by the governor. She is the first principal from Missouri to be awarded the National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Career Technical Education
The governor recognized several people in career and technical education programs across the state including:
- Audrey Strope and Nate Wassam who are law enforcement/crime scene investigation students at Northland Career Center
- Nicholas Hodges, a computer networking and security student; Lydia Strickland, a graphic design student; and Anwyn Suhr, a digital media student at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center
- Olivia Bourgault, Danny Darland, and Carly Simpson, health sciences students at Carthage Technical College
- Cody Elliot, a welding student at Nichols Career Center in Jefferson City
- Destyni Gabel, a building trades and construction student; Haley Dowell, an auto collision student; and Joel Mound, a diesel technology student at Pike-Lincoln Technical Center
Colton Beck
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Beck received thunderous applause from those in attendance at the State of the State when he was recognized by the governor. Beck was injured in the line of duty last year and is a member of the Troop D SWAT team and Troop D Honor Guard.
Fast Track Recipients
The governor asked the legislature to permanently establish the Fast Track Grant program and recognized two recipients during the address. Gov. Mike Parson recognized Shanisha Alexander and Bryan Webb. Both are studying nursing at Bolivar Technical College.
Missouri National Guard
The Missouri National Guard — and in particular Colonel Russell Kohl — for its vaccination efforts across Missouri. Kohl helped lead the National Guard’s vaccine operations.
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church – LINC
Gov. Mike Parson recognized Pastor John Modest Miles and Janet Miles-Bartee for the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church – Local Investment Commission (LINC) partnership in Kansas City for helping get vulnerable populations vaccinated against COVID-19. Miles is the pastor of Morning Star where he’s served since 1987. Miles-Bartee is the executive vice president of LINC.
Paris FFA Chapter
The Paris FFA chapter was awarded the 2021 Model of Excelence during the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. Members of the chapter recognized at the State of the State were Chris Ebbesmeyer, Carlee Long, Kendall Mason, Miranda Billings, Katrina Thomas, Maggie Cummins, Baylee Wade, and Morghan Crane. Their advisors are Josh Bondy and Audrey Nobis.
Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis
Michael McMillan and James Clark with the Urban League in St. Louis were recognized by the governor for their efforts to reach underserved and vulnerable communities with the COVID-19 vaccine. McMillan is the president and CEO of the organization who has served in those leadership roles since 2013. Clark is the vice president of the organization’s Division of Public Safety and Community Response.
Editor’s Note: Gov. Mike Parson will be the featured guest on “This Week in Missouri Politics” Sunday to discuss his State of the State address.
