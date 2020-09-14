Strategic Capitol expanding to DC, adds Travis Brown, Tracy King to team

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Strategic Capitol Consulting (SCC) is expanding its team and reach, partner Tom Robbins announced Friday.

The Missouri firm is adding Travis Brown and Tracy King — venerable lobbyists with experience both in the Show-Me State and on a national level — while also expanding to Washington, D.C. Robbins said.

“Having subject matter expertise sets Tracy and Travis apart from other people in the Capitol who maintain just the surface level talking points on issues,” Robbins told The Missouri Times. “This will translate into real results for clients.”

Both lobbyists are slated to start at the firm on Oct. 1.

Brown will be based in mid-Missouri but will travel to the nation’s capital when needed, he said. He’s the founder of First Rule, a St. Louis-based public affairs and advocacy group, and author of “How Money Walks.”

Since 1993, Brown has lobbied in Missouri and across the country. In 2007, he co-founded Pelopidas LLC,

“Coming back to my roots is something I’m looking forward to,” Brown told The Missouri Times. “It’s a bit of a homecoming.”

King has a lengthy background in tax policy and has been successful in the tax arena. She’s the former vice president of governmental affairs for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and has served as the primary lobbyist for the Missouri Municipal League.

“I’m really excited about this new opportunity,” King said. “The diversification of our team will bring a new level of expertise for our clients.”

SCC founding partner Steve Tilley said: “I have been friends with Travis for 35 years. We grew up 10 miles from one another. I have always valued our friendship, and I’m honored to have him and Tracy on the SCC team.”