Biden endorses Galloway: ‘A proven champion’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden endorsed State Auditor Nicole Galloway in her race for Missouri governor Monday.

Biden cited Galloway’s time in the Auditor’s Office and work for Missouri families as reasons for his endorsement.

“State Auditor Nicole Galloway is a proven champion for Missouri’s working families — crossing the aisle to deliver results,” Biden said. “As auditor, she worked to bring transparency to state government and hold politicians accountable to the people, uncovering millions of dollars in waste and fraudulent spending. I am proud to endorse Nicole for governor, and know she will continue to fight for access to affordable, quality health care, improving public schools, and bringing good-paying jobs to the state.”

“Vice President Joe Biden was a key part of the team that expanded health care to millions of Americans and brought our country back the last time we were on the brink of an economic disaster,” Galloway said. “I can’t think of a leader who is better suited for this moment and I am honored to have his support in this race. Next year, we’ll work together to lower prescription drug costs, expand access to health care, and put Missouri back on the path to economic recovery.”

Her opponent, Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Parson, was endorsed by President Donald Trump last year.

Galloway has been critical of her opponent’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, having drafted her own virus response plan last month that included a statewide mask mandate and a data-based approach to school reopenings.

A recent poll found Parson ahead with Missouri voters by 13 points. The same poll found a much closer presidential contest, with 49 percent of those surveyed saying they would vote for Trump while Biden came in at 44 percent.

Galloway will face Parson on the Nov. 3 ballot.