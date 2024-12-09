The Missouri Farm Bureau is determined to thrive

The Missouri Farm Bureau recently held its annual conference this weekend at Lake of the Ozarks. The Bureau hosted several events such as a silent auction, various meals, conferences, and speeches by leading members of Missouri’s chapter.

The conference’s main focus was centered on the phrase “Determined to Thrive” and that the Missouri Farm Bureau, no matter what may come its way, will be determined to provide affordable and quality health insurance to Missouri’s rural community.

“When I think about Farm Bureau and our storied history, several themes come to mind. Planted in Purpose, Rooted in Service, Guided by Tradition. These have been the themes of our three previous annual meetings… this year we chose Determined to Thrive,” said Missouri Farm Bureau’s president Garret Hawkins in his speech to a full conference room.

Missouri’s Farm Bureau and Missouri farmers in general have faced a difficult year when it comes to the weather.

In October this year, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 24-13, declaring a drought alert in Missouri until March 31, 2025, and the US Drought Monitor showed that 88 counties were affected in some way by moderate to severe drought.

Flooding has also been a serious issue in parts of the state as well and saw the loss of five people on election day this year.

“It’s no secret that 2024 has been a difficult year. Some of us have dealt with drought, and floods, and all of us are trying to pencil out a profit,” Hawkins said in his speech.

The weather hasn’t been the only thing to harm Missouri’s rural community though. The Federal Government has become intertwined in rural matters lately.

One example is the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) attempt to broaden the scope of the Clean Water Act’s definition of waters of the United States.

The broadening of the language would’ve allowed the EPA and the Federal Government to have immense and wider-reaching powers over private lakes, ponds, and even creeks.

Through these trials, however, the Missouri Farm Bureau has been “Determined to Thrive”

“Taking care of those who take care of you is my priority as president. You deserve to be served by the best… I am proud to share that Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance was just given the honor of being included on the Forbes list of America’s best insurance companies, ” Hawkins said.

The importance of the Missouri Farm Bureau’s focus on membership was also a prevalent theme with Hawkins stating “We are an organization that has been rooted in service since 1913.”

Missouri Farm Bureau’s membership has seen 37 consecutive years of growth and they are not planning on stopping.

They are also planning on reinforcing and establishing organizations like the Impact Advanced Leadership Academy which is focused on younger Missouri Farm Bureau members.

“I have been attending Farm Bureau’s annual meeting for over 30 years. It is amazing how many of my members got their start in Farm Bureau and many of them are still active today,” said Steve Hobbes, the president of the Missouri Association of Counties.

Hawkins ended his speech by saying “Folks, these last few years have been tough, however, I believe now more than ever that brighter days are ahead for our country, our state, and for Farm Bureau… We will make it through the challenges of today and tomorrow because Missouri Farm Bureau is determined to thrive.”