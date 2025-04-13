 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – April 13, 2025

By The Missouri Times on April 13, 2025

Scott Faughn is joined by Majority Floor Leader Tony Luetkemeyer. On the panel Scott is joined by Missouri Times Editor Jake Kroesen, Rep. Marlene Terry, Rep. Bennie Cook and Rep. George Hruza

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »