Scott Faughn is joined by Majority Floor Leader Tony Luetkemeyer. On the panel Scott is joined by Missouri Times Editor Jake Kroesen, Rep. Marlene Terry, Rep. Bennie Cook and Rep. George Hruza
This Week in Missouri Politics – April 13, 2025
