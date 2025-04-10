Ford’s New F-150 Leaves Missouri Corn Farmers in the Dust

Ford Motor Company’s recent decision to shift away from ethanol flex-fuel vehicles marks a significant pivot in its approach to sustainability and fuel efficiency, potentially harming Missouri corn growers who rely heavily on the demand for corn-based ethanol as a vital market for their crops.

This transition not only threatens the economic stability of farmers in a state where corn is a key agricultural product, but also raises concerns about the broader implications for rural economies that depend on this industry.

Corn isn’t just a crop; it’s a lifeline for countless families. It feeds livestock, becomes an essential ingredient in our favorite foods, and, most importantly, fuels the ethanol industry. With Ford planning to abandon flex-fuel options, the impact could be significant, putting not only farmers’ livelihoods at risk but also shaking up the entire agricultural landscape that many rural communities depend on.

The Ford F-150 is the single most popular truck in America with 2024 marking it as being the best-selling vehicle in the country for 42 years. Missouri is also home to Ford’s F-150 manufacturing plant in Claycomo.

Ford’s 2023 F-150 model is expected to be the last to use corn-based ethanol flex-fuel by changing from a Flex Fuel option for the F-150’s V8 engine to electric.

Ford is moving away from ethanol flex-fuel options for its F-150 trucks as part of a broader strategy to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and transition towards more sustainable technologies.

This shift isn’t just about creating cleaner vehicles; it’s also a response to stricter environmental regulations and a growing consumer push for greener alternatives. While these efforts are laudable on a global scale, they could leave local economies, especially those tied closely to agriculture, in a tough spot.

“If Missouri’s farm families want to buy a new American-made Ford F-150 FFV that runs on American-made fuel, they can’t,” said Brad Schad the CEO of the Missouri Corn Growers Association “Ford no longer offers this option on any vehicle. If, as the Ford slogan claims, their trucks are Built For America, the company is turning away from its roots and ignoring the largest group of Americans that buy them.”

Ford Motor Company’s decision to transition away from ethanol flex-fuel vehicles poses a significant threat to Missouri’s vital corn industry, which ranks among the top corn-producing states in the U.S., generating approximately 600 million bushels annually. Corn is not only the most widely cultivated crop in Missouri but also accounts for about 30% of the state’s total agricultural revenue, underscoring its importance to both local farmers and the broader economy.

Moreover, Ford’s shift away from flex fuel could reduce demand for Missouri corn, jeopardizing thousands of agricultural jobs and harming the economic stability of rural communities that depend on this critical crop.

The change could also deter investment in Missouri’s agriculture. As the company focuses on alternative fuels and electric vehicles, reduced emphasis on flex-fuel options may lead to less investment in ethanol-related infrastructure and production.

This transition could undermine the viability of corn farming in Missouri, limiting resources and funding for corn cultivation and distilleries. Consequently, the shrinking ethanol market could hinder growth in the local agricultural economy, adversely affecting thousands of farmers and their livelihoods.

“Ford’s shift from FFV to the lackluster sales of electric vehicles (EVs) doesn’t fit with a farming model,” added Schad “Coincidentally, while California has passed vigorous EV standards, it leads the nation in E85 sales. The Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, along with corn checkoff programs from Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa, are leveraging resources to build ethanol demand in the fastest-growing market for E85. This coalition has partnered with Pearson Fuels, the largest E85 distributor in California, since 2021. And efforts are paying off. Sales of E85 have exploded from just over 40 million gallons in 2020 to a record-setting 118.5 million gallons in 2023. Consumers in California are proving the demand is there when E85 is competitively priced.”

Schad and Missouri corn have been working to address this issue before it begins to take a serious toll on the state’s corn growers.

​​”We are asking Ford Motor Company to stand with today’s farm families and renew its support for Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFVs),” Schad said. “We are ready and willing to collaborate with Congress to reinstate key FFV incentives that continue to harness the potential of today’s biofuels. At a time when this country is focused on building domestic demand, increasing biofuels production will help our rural, state, and national economies.”

While it is uncertain if Ford will reverse its decision or if a deal can be reached in the next Farm Bill proposed by Congress it is clear that Missouri Corn and many rural communities will see a negative impact from this choice. The stakes are high. A decline in the corn market isn’t just a hit to farmers; it’s a blow to the rural communities that thrive on agriculture.