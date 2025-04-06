Scott Faughn is joined by Senator Curtis Trent. On the panel Scott is joined by Reps. Ray Reed, Jeremy Dean, Cecile Williams and Chad Perkins.
This Week in Missouri Politics – April 6, 2025
