Scott Faughn is joined by Governor Mike Parson. On the panel Scott is joined by Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, Governor Mike Parson, Missouri Electric Co-ops CEO Caleb Jones and Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Mike Deering.
This Week in Missouri Politics – August 20, 2023
