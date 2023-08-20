 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – August 20, 2023

By The Missouri Times on August 20, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by Governor Mike Parson. On the panel Scott is joined by Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, Governor Mike Parson, Missouri Electric Co-ops CEO Caleb Jones and Missouri Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Mike Deering.

