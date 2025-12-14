Scott Faughn is joined by U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt for the last episode of the year. On the panel Scott is joined by James Owen from Renew Missouri, Sharon Jones of Jones Advocacy, Casey Burns of Leadbelt Strategies and Stephanie Bell of Ellinger and Bell.
This Week in Missouri Politics – December 14, 2025
