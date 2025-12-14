 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – December 14, 2025

By The Missouri Times on December 14, 2025

Scott Faughn is joined by U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt for the last episode of the year. On the panel Scott is joined by James Owen from Renew Missouri, Sharon Jones of Jones Advocacy, Casey Burns of Leadbelt Strategies and Stephanie Bell of Ellinger and Bell.

