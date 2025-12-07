Scott Faughn is live at the annual Missouri Association of Counties conference. In front of a live audience, Scott is joined first by Senator Jamie Burger, former MAC president Steve Hobbs and current MAC president Gary Jungermann. On the second panel, Scott is joined by Greene County Collector Allen Icet, Dallas County Public Administrator Carol Johnson and Howell County Assessor Daniel Franks.
This Week in Missouri Politics – December 7, 2025
