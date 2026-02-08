 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – February 8, 2026

By The Missouri Times on February 8, 2026

Scott Faughn is joined by Speaker of the House Jon Patterson. On the panel, Scott is joined by Representatives Ray Reed, Elizabeth Fuchs, Travis Wilson and Dr. George Hruza.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »