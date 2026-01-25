Missouri Times Editor Jake Kroesen is joined by U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt. Later, Scott Faughn is joined by House Majority Floor Leader Alex Riley.
This Week in Missouri Politics – January 25, 2026
