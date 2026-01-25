 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – January 25, 2026

By The Missouri Times on January 25, 2026

Missouri Times Editor Jake Kroesen is joined by U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt. Later, Scott Faughn is joined by House Majority Floor Leader Alex Riley.

