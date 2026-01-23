Press Release: Mark Hill Announces Candidacy for Parkville Alderman in Ward 2

PARKVILLE, MO — Today, law enforcement and security expert Mark Hill declared his candidacy for alderman in Parkville’s second ward. Hill is new to the political scene and will appear on the April municipal ballot, bringing with him a commonsense agenda that focuses on uplifting the voices of hardworking families.

“I never envisioned myself running for office,” stated Hill, “but I believe now is a pivotal time for our city. We need to ensure Parkville remains on the path to prosperity. I am running to be a voice for our neighbors and local businesses.”

Campaigning on a platform of fiscal responsibility and economic relief, Hill has proposed a straightforward platform for his candidacy.

“My plans are simple: I want to increase transparency in government, provide relief to the working class in these tough times, and foster sustainable economic opportunity for current and future generations. Too many times, political philosophy has forgotten that we are elected representatives to be ‘the voice of the citizens, not our personal desires.’”

With Platte County being one of the fastest growing counties in the state, Hill aims to ensure Parkville remains a safe and affordable place to call home. As many struggle to afford rising costs of living, he aims to work with county and state officials to bring much needed relief.

“We must never waver in our support of first responders who risk their lives every day to keep us safe. As a longtime member of law enforcement, I know firsthand the sacrifices these men and women make. We must guarantee that the city will have their backs with full funding and policies that foster public safety. When our streets are safe, businesses and families thrive.”

Mark Hill is the devoted partner to Karen Espinosa and the proud father of Ashley. He attends St. Therese Church. He enjoys spending his time supporting local Parkville businesses and spoiling his three grandchildren.

Ward 2 of Parkville is located on the northeasternmost side of the city, beginning approximately at N. Klamm Road and reaching westward to Highway 9 (East Street). Its northern border is Highway 45 (64th Street) and the southern border is just below NW Lakeview Drive and Quail Ridge. A map of the city’s wards is available here.