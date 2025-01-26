Scott Faughn is joined by Senate Majority Floor Leader Tony Luetkemeyer. On the panel Scott is joined by Representatives Eric Woods, Betsy Fogle, Bryant Wolfin and Brad Pollitt.
This Week in Missouri Politics – January 26, 2025
