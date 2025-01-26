 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – January 26, 2025

By The Missouri Times on January 26, 2025

Scott Faughn is joined by Senate Majority Floor Leader Tony Luetkemeyer. On the panel Scott is joined by Representatives Eric Woods, Betsy Fogle, Bryant Wolfin and Brad Pollitt.

More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »