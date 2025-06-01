 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – June 1, 2025

By The Missouri Times on June 1, 2025

Scott Faughn is joined by State Senate Candidate Melanie Stinnett. Later he is joined by Springfield Mayor Jeff Schrag.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »