Scott Faughn is joined by Rep. Brad Pollitt. On the panel, Scott is joined remotely by Reps. Tara Peters and Cameron Parker to discuss storm damage in their districts.
This Week in Missouri Politics – March 23, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: St. Louis needs a champion, the choice is clear
- Opinion: Missouri Leaders in Washington Must Protect Consumers
- Opinion: Senator Schmitt can lead the charge to protect Missouri’s economy from China.
- Opinion: Missouri Lawmakers Should Reject Bills That Raise Drug Costs
- Opinion: We want to make government efficient, so why cut Medicare Advantage?
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Opinion: St. Louis needs a champion, the choice is clear
- Opinion: Missouri Leaders in Washington Must Protect Consumers
- Opinion: Senator Schmitt can lead the charge to protect Missouri’s economy from China.
- Opinion: Missouri Lawmakers Should Reject Bills That Raise Drug Costs
- Opinion: We want to make government efficient, so why cut Medicare Advantage?
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: St. Louis needs a champion, the choice is clear
- Opinion: Missouri Leaders in Washington Must Protect Consumers
- Opinion: Senator Schmitt can lead the charge to protect Missouri’s economy from China.
- Opinion: Missouri Lawmakers Should Reject Bills That Raise Drug Costs
- Opinion: We want to make government efficient, so why cut Medicare Advantage?
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »