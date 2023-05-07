 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – May 7, 2023

By The Missouri Times on May 7, 2023

Scott is joined by House Majority Floor Leader Dr. Jon Patterson. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representatives LaKeySha Bosley, Deb Lavender, Mike O’Donnell and Brad Crist.

