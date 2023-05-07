Scott is joined by House Majority Floor Leader Dr. Jon Patterson. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representatives LaKeySha Bosley, Deb Lavender, Mike O’Donnell and Brad Crist.
This Week in Missouri Politics – May 7, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: Legislators Should Act on Circuit Breaker Property Tax Relief for Missourians With Fixed IncomesOpinion: Legislators Should Act on Circuit Breaker Property Tax Relief for Missourians With Fixed Incomes
- Opinion: New Missouri Department of Correction Policy and 2021 Legislation Leads to Improved Health for Incarcerated WomenOpinion: New Missouri Department of Correction Policy and 2021 Legislation Leads to Improved Health for Incarcerated Women
- 2026 Competitive Senate races; 2024 Competitive House races
- Press Release: American Federation for Children Announces “One Million More” Campaign to Close Out 2023 Legislative CyclePress Release: American Federation for Children Announces “One Million More” Campaign to Close Out 2023 Legislative Cycle
- 2024 Top 5 Competitive Senate Races
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »