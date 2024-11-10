Scott Faughn is joined by House Speaker Elect Jon Patterson. On the panel Scott is joined by Senator Elects Jamie Burger, Maggie Nurrenbern and Kurtis Gregory.
This Week in Missouri Politics – November 10, 2024
