Scott Faughn is joined by candidate for Secretary of State, Caleb Rowden. On the panel Scott is joined by Principal at Ellinger Bell Marc Ellinger, Owner of Jones Advocacy Group Sharon Jones and Partner at Palm Strategies Jonathan Ratliff.
This Week in Missouri Politics – October 29, 2023
