This Week in Missouri Politics – October 8, 2023

By The Missouri Times on October 8, 2023

Guest host Hannah Beers is joined by Senator Lincoln Hough’s Chief of Staff, Pat Thomas. On the pnael Hannah is joined by State Representative Jim Schulte, Principal at Skyline Strategies Dallas Ernst, President of Tightline Public Affairs Jack Cardetti and Executive Director of Renew Missouri James Owen

