 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – September 24, 2023

By The Missouri Times on September 24, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representative Dave Griffith, Vice President of Clout Affairs Hannah Beers, State Representative Kathy Steinhoff and News Director at Columbia’s KSSZ.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »