Scott Faughn is joined by State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representative Dave Griffith, Vice President of Clout Affairs Hannah Beers, State Representative Kathy Steinhoff and News Director at Columbia’s KSSZ.
This Week in Missouri Politics – September 24, 2023
