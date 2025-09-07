 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – September 7, 2025

By The Missouri Times on September 7, 2025

On the first episode of the TWMP College Tour, Scott Faughn is joined by the President of UCM, Roger Best. Later, Jake Kroesen hosts the panel with featured guests Mayor of Warrensburg Bruce Uhler, UCM Student Governor Hadley Oden, and State Representatives Brandon Phelps and Ray Reed.

