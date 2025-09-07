On the first episode of the TWMP College Tour, Scott Faughn is joined by the President of UCM, Roger Best. Later, Jake Kroesen hosts the panel with featured guests Mayor of Warrensburg Bruce Uhler, UCM Student Governor Hadley Oden, and State Representatives Brandon Phelps and Ray Reed.
This Week in Missouri Politics – September 7, 2025
