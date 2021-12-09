Trish Gunby nabs Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters endorsement

Rep. Trish Gunby gained the first endorsement in her bid to flip the 2nd congressional district seat from the Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters (MSCFF) this week.

MSCFF, a 6,000-member labor union representing active and retired first responders, previously endorsed Gunby in her campaign for the statehouse. It is chartered by the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), which was involved in several major campaigns in 2020 — including President Joe Biden’s.

“The members of our association are honored to protect the communities we serve, and we believe [Trish] will represent Missouri’s 2nd district with the same commitment and pride,” MSCFF Legislative Advisor Cory Hogan said. “Throughout your term as state representative, you have proven to be a tenacious advocate and friend of first responders throughout the state, and we know you will continue that commitment in Washington.”

Gunby, a Democrat, is running to unseat Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner next year. She will face businessman Ben Samuels and former Missouri Democratic Party staffer Ray Reed for the Democratic nomination.

“As a longtime friend of the firefighters, it’s an honor to continue working alongside them,” Gunby said. “Their endorsement provides real momentum to my campaign which will keep fighting to make our state and country more hospitable to the needs of first responders who serve our communities bravely and selflessly.”

Gunby is a former Citicorp Mortgage and Purina employee with a background in project management and marketing. She has been active in the community through local projects and volunteer work, particularly with advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and racial justice. She won her seat in the lower chamber in a special election in 2019 and was elected to a full term last year.

While the district may look different after redistricting, Missouri’s 2nd congressional district now includes Jefferson, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties. Wagner, a former U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, won the seat in 2013. The last Democrat to hold the seat served one term in the early 1990s.

Gunby closed out the third quarter with $81,330 cash on hand, while Wagner reported more than $1.3 million.